Hopkins has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy kicker this season, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. And if goes undrafted, Hopkins could be worth adding off the waiver wire during the season. In 2021, Hopkins was among the top Fantasy kickers with 30 made field goals and 40 made PATs. The Chargers offense should be explosive, and Hopkins should have plenty of scoring chances this season. He's a quality Fantasy kicker to target in all leagues this year.