Eskridge will battle Freddie Swain for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Seattle. As long as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett stay healthy, it's unlikely any other receiver in Seattle has Fantasy value. They can be ignored in redraft leagues. In Dynasty leagues, Eskridge is still a stash in most leagues due to his Round 2 pedigree and the fact that Lockett will turn 30 in December.