Winning the offseason doesn't always turn out the way we think, but it's hard not to love what the Eagles have done on the defensive side of the ball. They added Haason Reddick to bolster the pass rush and James Bradberry to play cornerback opposite Darius Slay. The Eagles also added defensive tackle Jordan Davis in Round 1 and linebacker Nakobe Dean in Round 3 of the NFL Draft. Considering they only gave up 5.2 yards per play last year before these additions, the ceiling is very high for this unit in 2022. A Week 1 matchup with the Lions only makes them more attractive. Draft the Eagles as a top-12 option in the final two rounds.