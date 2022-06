Pineiro will compete with Greg Zuerlein to be the Jets kicker this season. Even if Pineiro wins the job he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2021, in five games with the Jets, Pineiro made all eight of his field goals, including one from 50-plus yards, and 9-of-10 PATs. Pineiro could be worth adding off waivers during the season if he's the No. 1 kicker for the Jets.