Mitchell is a borderline No. 2 running back who should be drafted no earlier than Round 5 in most leagues. That may seem strange, considering Mitchell averaged exactly 100 yards from scrimmage in his 11 games in 2021. But the same principle that made Mitchell's 2021 season possible could haunt him in 2022. Kyle Shanahan has not had the same guy lead his team in rushing in back-to-back seasons since he got to San Francisco. The fact that the team just spent a Round 3 pick on Tyrion Davis-Price doesn't make us feel any safer about Mitchell. If Mitchell retains the lead job and stays healthy, he has legitimate top-12 upside, as does any running back who gets 18 touches in this offense.