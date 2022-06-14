On the surface, it might seem like the Jets are replacing Elijah Moore as the No. 1 option in the passing game with the addition of first-round rookie Garrett Wilson. But what if Wilson was added to complement Moore? We'll find out which young receiver quarterback Zach Wilson prefers, and hopefully both Moore and Garrett Wilson can excel in 2022 and beyond. For this season, we still like Moore ahead of Wilson coming into the year, and hopefully Moore can build off a quality rookie campaign. Moore is worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 3. He missed six games due to injury, including the final five outings with a quad problem, but he also scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final six games. Over that stretch, Moore averaged 18.0 PPR points per game. He has that type of upside, and hopefully he can produce at that level for a full season.