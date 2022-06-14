Sanders is a free agent at time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to training camp. Until that happens, Sanders should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. But even if Sanders does land with a new franchise, it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact this season. At 35, Sanders' best days are behind him. He spent the past three seasons with San Francisco, New Orleans and Buffalo, and he averaged 9.5 PPR points per game or less in each year. Keep an eye on what happens with Sanders prior to Week 1, but don't plan on drafting him in the majority of leagues this season.