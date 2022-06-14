The Dolphins selected rookie receiver Ezukanma from Texas Tech in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this year, and he will compete to be the No. 4 receiver in Miami this year. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Ced Wilson ahead of Ezukanma on the depth chart already. Ezukanma will compete with guys like Lynn Bowden and Preston Williams for the No. 4 spot, and even if Ezukanma is in that role, it's doubtful he'll produce at a high level. Ignore him on Draft Day in most seasonal leagues.