After a miserable 2021, Engram landed in about the best place he could have asked for. New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has historically been the most tight end friendly coach in the league, with more than 30% of his team's targets going to tight ends during his time in Philadelphia. If Engram can get over his bad case of the drops and get back to his 2018 efficiency, Pederson's system should give him enough volume to finish as a top five tight end. But if he continues to struggle, he may fall behind Dan Arnold as the best pass-catching tight end in Jacksonville. Draft Engram as a backup tight end in the double-digit rounds.