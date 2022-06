McPherson will be one of the most sought-after Fantasy kickers following a rookie year that saw him finish top five in points per game. The kicker scored 10-plus Fantasy points in 9 of 16 games. The Bengals offense figures to be potent again this year, opening the door for McPherson to boot some more field goals and extra points. He's one of the rare kickers who is worth taking before the final round ... just not before the final three rounds.