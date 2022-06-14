Elliott will be one of the more polarizing running backs of the season. On one hand, he finished last year as the No. 7 running back in Fantasy, has never finished outside of the top 12, and has never missed more than two games in a season due to injury. On the other hand, Elliott looked miserable down the stretch, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per target over his final nine games. Tony Pollard certainly looked like the better back, but it's also true that Elliott played most of the second half with a torn PCL. The safest approach is to not draft Elliott before Round 4 and hope he bounces back. In Dynasty leagues, Elliott is terrifying because he's one injury away from having almost no value. If you aren't truly contending in 2022, Elliott should not be on your Dynasty roster.