The Falcons will tinker with Franks as not only a backup quarterback, but also as a tight end. The dude is 6-foot-7, so it's understandable why the size-obsessed Falcons would want to get him involved. There's a chance he turns into a quirky Fantasy option in two-QB leagues, but it'll take him earning a meaningful role on offense to make it happen. He's barely a blip on the radar with a final-round choice.