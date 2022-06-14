Moreau is the No. 2 tight end in Las Vegas behind Darren Waller, and Moreau has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. However, as we saw in 2021 when Waller missed five games, Moreau proved he could be a replacement option in deeper leagues. In two of those five games, Moreau scored at least 10 PPR points, including two games with at least six targets. Derek Carr didn't shy away from using Moreau when Waller was out, and that's encouraging should the same scenario happen again this year.