Davis has the chance to be a breakout Fantasy option this season, and he's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 receiver as early as Round 6. He's entering his third season in the NFL, and Davis showed plenty of promise to end his second year in 2021. In the playoffs last year, Davis had 10 catches for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 13 targets. He also scored four touchdowns in his final six regular-season games. The Bills have 184 vacated targets with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders gone, and while newcomers Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir and O.J. Howard will help fill that void, we expect Davis to take a big leap in production opposite Stefon Diggs. Davis could emerge as a weekly starter in all formats this season.