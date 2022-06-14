The Jets selected Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and he has the chance to be the top weapon in New York's passing game this year. Wilson is worth drafting as early as Round 8 in seasonal leagues, and he should be a top-five overall pick in rookie-only drafts this season. Wilson should have the chance to start for the Jets right away, and we'll see how much Zach Wilson favors Garrett Wilson over Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. We like Garrett Wilson to be the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Moore, but that doesn't mean Wilson can't be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this season -- or better. At Ohio State, Wilson had 143 receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns on 207 career targets, and he has star potential. It might take time to show it in the NFL, but he's a good bench receiver to open the year who could eventually become a Fantasy starter.