Brightwell will be competing to earn the backup role behind Saquon Barkley. If it appears Brightwell is winning that battle, he becomes a worthwhile pick in the double-digit rounds of all leagues. Brightwell was mostly a special teams player as a rookie, but with Devontae Booker gone there's a possibility that Brightwell becomes relevant. There are worse places for a backup running back to be than behind Saquon Barkely, who has missed 21 games over the past three seasons.