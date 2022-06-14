With Russell Wilson shipped off to Denver, Smith will get the opportunity to compete with Drew Lock for the starting role in Seattle. Neither quarterback should be drafted in one-quarterback leagues regardless of who wins the battle, but Smith showed last year he could be useful in two-QB leagues. He averaged a very respectable 7.3 yards per attempt in his three starts with a stellar passer rating of 108.4. Whoever starts in Seattle will inherit one of the best receiving duos in the league and should be drafted in the middle rounds of a two-QB league. If you draft before the competition has been decided, both Smith and Lock should be drafted in the later rounds of that format.