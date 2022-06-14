For the first time in a while, the Steelers' receiving depth is a little thin and definitely young, opening up the chance for Pickens, a second-round draft pick, to play meaningful snaps. At Georgia, Pickens collected 90 receptions and 14 touchdowns over 26 games, dazzling with plenty of big plays even after he came back from a torn ACL in 2021. He's a tall receiver with good speed, but lean and definitely one with a mean streak that got him in trouble in college. If there's a positive, it's that the Steelers are known for developing wide receivers, but it remains to be seen if he'll have a big chance as a rookie. That's why you might not see Pickens selected in many redraft leagues, but he's a lock to be a top-15 pick in rookie-only drafts and a late-round choice in long-term start-up formats.