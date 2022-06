Everett should be drafted in the double-digit rounds as a high-end No. 2 tight end with top 10 upside after joining the Chargers. Last year, Justin Herbert's tight ends earned 137 targets. Everett won't earn all of those, but he has an excellent chance to best Jared Cook's 5.2 targets per game from 2021. If Everett does that, he'll likely finish the year very close to TE12, assuming he stays healthy.