When Bernard took his talents to Tampa, it appeared Tom Brady finally had his version of James White to pepper in the passing game, leading to sleeper buzz for Bernard in PPR formats. That potential came to a head in Week 3, when Bernard caught nine of his 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. He managed to score two more times over the course of the season but only caught 10 more passes all year. Ronald Jones' departure opens up playing time, but Bernard will have to contend with two much younger players in Ke'Shawn Vaughn and rookie Rachaad White for looks behind Leonard Fournette. Where Bernard could have some edge in playing time is his ability as a pass blocker on third downs, giving him value for Brady in the offense. It's unlikely it translates into much Fantasy production, however, meaning Bernard just a watchlist candidate in PPR formats to start the year.