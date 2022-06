Gano has made 92.8% of his field goals over the past four seasons and 92.7% of his extra points over the same stretch. He's one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL over that stretch. But he'll need the Giants offense to find more success if he's going to be a reliable Fantasy option. Last year he only had 17 extra point opportunities in 17 games. Gano can be ignored in most leagues unless the Giants prove they're going to provide more scoring opportunities.