The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the NFL Draft from UCLA, and the rookie tight end will compete with Albert Okwuegbunam to be the lead tight end in Denver this season. Most likely, Okwuegbunam will get that job, but Dulcich can still make plenty of plays in his rookie campaign. We don't recommend drafting Dulcich in seasonal leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver wire option as the season progresses. And in rookie-only drafts, Dulcich is worth drafting in Round 3. He might be the best tight end in this rookie class, and we're excited to see what Dulcich can do if he ever gets a featured role.