Zuerlein left the Cowboys this offseason to join the New York Jets. Being on a worse offense in a worse kicking environment, Zuerlein will have to improve his accuracy to be a surefire Fantasy starter. He hasn't made more than 82.9% of his field goals since 2018 and last year missed a career high six extra points. If you want to be on Zuerlein finding his mojo again, at least wait until the last round to do it.