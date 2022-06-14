Assuming he participates in some portion of training camp as he recovers from last September's ACL tear, Edwards is at best a bench Fantasy option who would gain value if he's alone atop the depth chart. Edwards had over 700 rush yards in each of his first three NFL seasons but never more than nine receptions or six touchdowns per year. He profiles as a capable running-downs bruiser, but he's 27 years old coming off significant knee surgery in a run game that uses multiple rushers as well as its lightning-quick quarterback. With limited upside, Fantasy managers should let other people take him before Round 12.