Butker should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick. He just had his fourth season in a row with at least 45 made PATs in 2021, and he set a career high with seven made field goals of at least 50 yards. The Chiefs offense should again be explosive, and Butker should benefit with plenty of scoring chances this season.