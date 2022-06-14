It might be a stretch to call Haskins the RB-in-waiting behind Derrick Henry in Tennessee, but the fourth-round pick profiles similarly to Henry and could get work if Henry misses time in 2022. A physical powerhouse from Michigan, Haskins ran wild in 2021 to the tune of 4.9 yards per rush over 270 carries with 20 rushing touchdowns in 14 games. He's strong and tough to bring down like Henry but doesn't have anything close to a second gear to break away from defenders (only three of his carries last year exceeded 25 yards), nor is he a factor in the passing game. If he does well this preseason, Haskins would probably be the best backup Titans runner to roster if you wanted to have an emergency option in case Henry gets hurt. You could easily do it with your second-to-last pick. Haskins also warrants attention in rookie-only drafts in Round 3 just in case he is truly the heir-apparent to Henry.