Hurst is joining an explosive offense in Cincinnati, but it's unlikely to alter his Fantasy fortunes. Bengals tight ends totaled three games with 10-plus Fantasy points last year, which, ironically, is one more than Hurst had with the Falcons. Until one of Cincy's receivers struggles or misses playing time, Hurst is at best a one-week replacement tight end while hoping for a touchdown catch, and his Week 1 matchup against the Steelers isn't at all enticing.