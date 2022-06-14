Henry had some good moments in 2021, and we'll see if he can emerge as a starting Fantasy tight end this year. We want to see it first, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, especially tight-end premium formats. Last season, Henry did well in finding the end zone with a career-high nine touchdowns. He had a stretch with seven touchdowns over a seven-game period from Weeks 4-10, and hopefully he can prove to be more consistent. The Patriots have a crowded receiving corps with DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith, and this is still expected to be a run-heavy team. But clearly Mac Jones trusts Henry, especially near the end zone, and Henry could be a surprise Fantasy option this year. If he goes undrafted, Henry could become a quality waiver wire option if he starts off the season playing well.