Thomas spent his first two seasons as the tight end in waiting behind longtime star Greg Olsen, and he's spent the last two seasons out from under Olsen's shadow by delivering about the same level of production. That includes failing to top 200 total yards or reach the end zone in 2021 despite playing all 17 games and making 13 starts. If he caught 90 passes for 800 yards and four TDs in a season, anyone who backed him as a sleeper would have to be satisfied with the results; unfortunately, that's been his combined production for his four years in the league. That puts him well off the Fantasy radar heading into 2022.