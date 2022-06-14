Smith has a chance to be a helpful Fantasy tight end in 2021 after missing all of last year with a torn meniscus. The stocky playmaker probably won't be any better than third on the team in targets over the season, but as a tight end in what should be an improved passing offense, he could see as many as five targets per game. Smith does have to first prove he's healthy, then that he's going to strictly be a pass-catcher and not a blocker in Kevin O'Connell's offense. That could be a problem since O'Connell likes his tight ends versatle. And even if Smith looks solid then, he begins the 2022 season against the Packers and Eagles, two tough defenses. We'd probably let someone else draft Smith, then pick him up when they inevitably cut him. However, he's not a horrible late-round pick as a bench tight end with good upside.