Likely is expected to battle for playing time in training camp this summer. More of a wide receiver than a true tight end, Likely broke out for 912 yards on 59 catches last year for Coastal Carolina, notching his second consecutive season with at least 15 yards per catch. He might land some solid playing time if the Ravens can't develop their wide receivers, but that's not enough to choose Likely in redraft leagues. You will likely take Likely with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.