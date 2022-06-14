McKenzie is expected to be a reserve receiver for Buffalo this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder and likely rookie Khalil Shakir ahead of McKenzie on the depth chart, and it will probably take an injury for McKenzie to be a viable contributor. Now, we saw that in one game in 2021 when Cole Beasley was out in Week 16 at New England. In that outing, McKenzie had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He can be helpful if given a chance, but that feels like a long shot if everyone is healthy. For Fantasy leagues that reward points for return yards, McKenzie is useful there, and in 2021 he had 19 punt returns for 147 yards, along with 24 kickoff returns for 584 yards.