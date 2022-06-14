The Chiefs selected Pacheco in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Rutgers, and the rookie running back will compete for a roster spot this season. Kansas City has Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and Derrick Gore ahead of Pacheco on the depth chart, but we could see a role for Pacheco at some point this season if anyone gets hurt. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, but he could be worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts. He'll likely need a strong training camp to make the final roster for the Chiefs, and he could be someone to keep an eye on if he's with Kansas City for Week 1.