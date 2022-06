The Commanders made it a priority to bring back McKissic, snatching him away from the Bills at the last moment. Fantasy managers should be more willing to let McKissic land somewhere else, preferring to draft him after the first 10 rounds of a PPR draft. McKissic will be 29 when the season starts, has never topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage or scored more than four touchdowns in a season, and doesn't have as much injury upside after the team drafted Brian Robinson.