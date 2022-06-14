Dobbins will get drafted as a No. 2 Fantasy running back, but he has the upside to be a top-10 option -- and the downside to be a total bust. Since last August, Dobbins has been recovering from a torn left ACL that cost him his 2021 season and may keep him off the field into training camp. Once it's likely that he'll be available to begin the season, he should help the Ravens succeed in morphing back into a run-preferred offense like they were before 2021. A reminder: When he was a rookie in 2020, Dobbins scored a touchdown in seven of his final eight games including the postseason but averaged only 12.0 carries per game with seven total receptions. While he's undeniably talented, Dobbins is on a team that not only prefers to use multiple running backs but specifically thrives because of its Tesla-fast quarterback. Dobbins should be productive on his touches, but his upside will only be realized if he proves worthy of being the focal point of the run game -- and that's if his knee gives him no problems. With the expectation that he'll be good and not great, expect him to get chosen between 40th and 55th overall in Fantasy drafts.