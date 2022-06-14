Brissett could see time as the starting quarterback in Cleveland this year if Deshaun Watson is suspended. But if Watson isn't facing a suspension, then Brissett will remain on the sidelines for the Browns as their No. 2 quarterback, barring an injury. At the time of publication, we do not know the status for Watson heading into Week 1. If Brissett does get the chance to start for the Browns, he would be a good reserve in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, and he could be worth a late-round pick in those formats. Last year, Brissett started five games for the Dolphins as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa, but he failed to score more than 19 Fantasy points in any outing. Brissett should not be drafted in one-quarterback leagues.