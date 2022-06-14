The Jaguars hope five new starters on defense help them become a better defensive unit in 2022. The headliner of the group is clearly Travon Walker, their No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Walker is expected to work as an edge rusher but can also line up all over the place on the front seven thanks to his supreme athleticism. His play, along with his teammates and fellow rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd, are hoping to increase their sack total from 32 and interception total from a measly seven. While it's unlikely to happen in a major way, their early-season schedule against the Commanders and Colts gives them the chance to at least be serviceable for DST use to begin the year. You'll probably find a better DST to draft.