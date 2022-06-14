Even though the Patriots added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton this offseason, don't be surprised if Meyers remains the best receiver in New England this year. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all PPR leagues. While his value is limited in non- and 0.5-PPR formats -- Meyers has just two career receiving touchdowns in three seasons -- he had 126 targets and 83 catches in 2021. Those stats could remain the same since Meyers has earned the trust of second-year quarterback Mac Jones, and Meyers can be a No. 3 receiver in PPR. Meyers is a solid receiver to stash on your bench, especially given his expected cheap cost on Draft Day.