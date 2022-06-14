Guyton will be the No. 4 receiver for the Chargers this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's not worth drafting in most formats. Guyton is behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on the depth chart, and Guyton should struggle for targets, especially when you factor in Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett. Now, should Allen or Williams get hurt, we could see Guyton have increased Fantasy value, making him a popular option off the waiver wire. But if everyone is healthy, Guyton will have a hard time getting targets and production and should be ignored in most formats.