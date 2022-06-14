Hurts will be drafted as a mid-range QB1 somewhere after Round 5 in one-quarterback leagues, but he has as much upside as any quarterback in football after his Eagles acquired A.J. Brown. Hurts improved across the board as a passer in 2021, with his touchdown rate being the only statistic that went the wrong way. Brown has been one of the best in the NFL at getting into the end zone, so he could have an impact similar to what DeAndre Hopkins had for Kyler Murray in the red zone. Hurts projects for the second-most rushing yards among quarterbacks, so if his passing numbers do make a leap he'll be right up there with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson in terms of upside. In Dynasty, Hurts is a low-end QB1 who could jump into the top five if he has a good 2022 and earns a new contract.