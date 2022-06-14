Former first-round pick Reagor has fallen out of favor with the Eagles and Fantasy managers alike. His best chance at Fantasy relevance is if he finds a new team, but he may have a hard time finding a team that will give anything for him. Among 84 WRs with at least 100 targets since the start of 2020, Reagor ranks 70th in catch rate, 83rd in yards per target, and 82nd in yards per game. He should not be drafted in redraft leagues, but it's understandable if you want to hold on for a little longer in Dynasty.