Richard is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land with a new team prior to Week 1. Even if he does get a job, Richard isn't expected to have a prominent role, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2021 with the Raiders, Barber averaged just 2.3 PPR points per game as a reserve behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. His best season was 2018 with Oakland when he averaged 9.7 PPR points per game, which was highlighted by 68 catches. He could offer something to a new team as a receiver out of the backfield, but he doesn't offer much upside at this point in his career, especially at 28 years old.