After absolutely dominating at South Alabama, Tolbert could have a massive opportunity early in the year in Dallas. Amari Cooper is gone and Michael Gallup may not be ready for the start of the year, which would leave the third-round pick battling James Washington to play second fiddle behind CeeDee Lamb. For now Tolbert is a late-round pick in redraft with upside, but if he has a good camp and Gallup is slow to recover, expect Tolbert's ADP to skyrocket. In Dynasty leagues, he should be drafted at the end of the second round or early in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts.