It was a down Fantasy year for Williams in large part due to a decrease in volume. Williams finished with just the 29th-most touches per game at RB and the 44th-most points per game in PPR formats (37th-most in non-PPR). It is believed he'll open the preseason as a solid handcuff for explosive back D'Andre Swift, but the Lions could go in another direction or add a third member to the run game to minimize Williams' effectiveness. Williams will probably be a late-round pick in all drafts, but he wouldn't sniff a Fantasy lineup unless/until Swift misses playing time.