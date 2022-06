The cornerback-turned-receiver is working his way back from a significant hip injury that ended a breakout year prematurely. While it's unlikely that Agnew gains a meaningful role in the Jaguars offense, his speed does give him something few others on the roster have. Even if he shines this preseason, it'll be hard to count on Agnew right away unless you are rewarded for special-teams yardage because he should still be returning kicks.