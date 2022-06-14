Chase is one of a handful of wide receivers who have every trait you could ask for, which is why he's unsurprisingly going to get drafted among the first five at his position. In his rookie season, Chase finished among the top five in PPR points per game (17.3), receiving touchdowns (14), end-zone targets (14), yards per target (11.4), yards per route run (2.51, which is a lot!) and explosive plays (32). There's no doubting his role with the Bengals or his ability to deliver a ton of Fantasy points in any matchup. The hope is that he becomes more efficient on a game-to-game basis and doesn't disappear for long stretches like he did from Week 8 through 13 last year. A tougher schedule won't help his cause, but he has the talent, not to mention the quarterback, to overcome it. Chase is a no-doubt top four Fantasy receiver worth a pick between eighth and 15th overall in every league.