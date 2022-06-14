Conner is a top-20 running back who should be drafted no earlier than Round 3. With Chase Edmonds off to Miami, there is some hope that Conner could maintain the receiving role that saw him produce like a top-five running back from Weeks 9-14 last year. In that stretch, Conner caught 24 passes. The rest of the season he only had 13 grabs. Conner's career 7.0 yards per target is elite and suggests he should keep the role, but the Cardinals did draft Keaontay Ingram and sign Darrel Williams, so it's far from a sure thing. If he gets that role, Conner is worth a borderline first-round pick. But if one of the other backs takes Edmonds' role, Conner may be overdrafted in Round 3 due to the coming touchdown regression.Conner's age and injury history makes him a sell for any Dynasty manager who isn't a surefire contender in 2022.