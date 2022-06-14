The Bills clearly had a vision for their backfield this season to add a pass-catching running back, and Cook was their guy after he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft from Georgia. Dalvin's younger brother should prove to be a complement to starter Devin Singletary, and we like Cook as a flex option in PPR who's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. He's more of a reserve option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, still worthy of a mid-round selection, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts. Cook will likely play on passing downs for the Bills and spell Singletary at times on rushing downs, but we have to see what Buffalo does with Zack Moss and Duke Johnson as well. If Singletary were to miss any time, we would likely get a committee that Cook would be a part of, but it's unlikely he'll be the lead running back at any point this year. Since the Bills offense has the chance to be explosive, Cook is a good running back for Fantasy managers to target, especially in PPR, because of his potential for success. And if he does surprise us and get the chance for the lead role at any point then his Fantasy outlook could be awesome. His role is worth monitoring in training camp to see what develops.