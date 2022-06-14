Robinson faces an uphill climb to be all the way back from an Achilles tear suffered late last December, but the Jaguars have expressed confidence that he'll return during the preseason and, potentially, regain his role as the team's primary running back. That's part of a near-perfect scenario that includes Robinson running with the same explosiveness, power and vision he had before the injury -- all while splitting playing time and touches with Travis Etienne. Any hiccup in the process, from Robinson needing more time to be ready to Etienne being more involved than initially believed, will crush Robinson's value. But as a mid-round Fantasy pick who has delivered at least 13 PPR points in 15 of his 28 career games, there's no harm whatsoever in drafting him around 100th overall. Once it's clear he's back to work, expect his average draft position to rise into Round 5 or 6 as Fantasy managers clamor for reliable rushing help.