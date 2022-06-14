The Lions liked Williams so much they traded back up into the top half of Round 1 for him, but his recovery from a torn ACL could keep him out until October. Without preseason hype to push his value up, Williams could end up as a screaming value if you have the bench space and patience to carry him. His breakout 2021 (1,572 yards, 19.9 yards per catch, 15 touchdowns in as many games) is undeniable as Williams consistently displayed incredible speed. It's that trait that puts him in the Tyreek Hill mold, except he's taller. Where Williams falters is that he struggled with physical defensive backs and also struggled to earn playing time after his high school days. It wasn't until he left his burial on the Ohio State depth chart that Williams found a chance to play. The other obvious issue? He's in Detroit, where quarterback Jared Goff isn't among the league's best deep-ball passers. Williams figures to be a stash-and-see receiver in seasonal leagues, taken with a pick in Round 11 or later. But it's a different story in Dynasty, where it wouldn't be a surprise to see Williams go as high as second overall. Last thing: the past two times we faded first-round draft picks at WR who missed all of August were Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. Might not want to do the same with Williams.